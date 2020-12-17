MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The snow from Winter Storm Bailey continued to fall in Milford on Thursday morning, even as the state's tractor trailer ban was lifted.
The wind really picked up during the early morning hours, so there was a treacherous combination of snow coating the roads and lousy visibility.
Channel 3’s crew was at the exit 40 rest stop off Interstate 95 south on Thursday morning.
A number of tractor trailers were parked there.
There were two reasons for that.
RELATED: Winter Storm Bailey makes for a treacherous morning commute
One was the horrible conditions on the road.
The other was the truck ban that impacted 18-wheelers with empty trailers.
As a result, professional drivers sat the storm out.
State officials recommended that all drivers to the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.