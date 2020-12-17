HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Bailey continued to bring snow to the state on Thursday morning.
Flakes started flying in Fairfield County around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Snow continued on, reaching central parts of the state by 7 p.m., which led to statewide snow cover by 8 p.m. Road conditions then deteriorated.
As of Thursday morning's forecast, Winter Storm Bailey looked to deposit anywhere between 10 and 15 inches of snow across most of the state. Southeastern Connecticut could see 4 to 8 inches.
The snow jackpot as of 7 a.m. appeared to be in Rockbury, were more than 13 inches of snow was measured.
The snow is expected to be record-breaking for the Hartford area.
The record at Bradley International Airport, where records are kept, from 2016 was 6.5 inches.
The snow there on Thursday should surpass that.
"And we still have more snow to go," Dixon said.
A winter storm warning is in place for the entire state until 1 p.m. Thursday.
School closings and parking have been posted. See the complete list here.
Snow became heavy at times, and even came down at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times.
Track the snow with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
A northeasterly also become stronger.
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph or higher caused blowing and drifting into Thursday morning.
Dixon warned of blizzard-like conditions.
However, the snow should be light and fluffy, which means it won't cling to power lines and trees. That's good news in terms of potential power outages.
The state urged drivers to stay off the roads on Thursday morning. It even issued a tractor trailer ban for the duration of the storm.
Temperatures should stay in the 20s to near 30 degrees for most of Thursday.
Precipitation will taper off before noon. Any lingering areas of light snow should end early Thursday afternoon.
There could be some partial clearing before the day is over, but it will be windy and cold with highs only in the 20s to near 30, and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.
The sky will become clear by Thursday night. With the fresh snow cover, however, temps will dip into the 5 to 15 degree range.
The week should end on a quiet note.
Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with highs again in the 20s to near 30 degrees.
The wind should be light and calm.
Overnight lows into Saturday could be near zero in some parts of the state.
Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs in the low-30s.
A few rain or snow showers are possible on Sunday. Skies should be mostly cloudy with temps in the upper-30s to near 40 degrees.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
The proud tradition of naming winter storms continues exclusively at Channel 3, dating back to 1971, beginning with Ch. 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Viewers may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in CT, and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state.
Winter storms are named if at least 6 inches of snow is expected for much of the state, and/or half an inch of ice, which would occur during a major ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse. Read more here.
