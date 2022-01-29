NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - While things are improving around the state eastern Connecticut is still experiencing serious snowfall.
Steven Belgrade said, “this is pretty deep I haven’t seen anything like this in a long time.”
Gusty winds, 20 inches of snow and tricky roads is what Winter Storm Bobby brought to the city of New London.
“I still have a lot of work to do. I’ll probably will be out till about 11 o’clock until I’ll be finish,” said Belgrade.
The city right now has over two dozen plows on the roads but keeping the roads clear throughout the day has been a non-stop battle.
New London Mayor Michael Passero said, “we implore people to not put the snow back in the roads where the plows have plowed off when clearing their own property that just creates havoc. And to please clear the fire hydrants.”
Some of the folks behind the behind the plows and shovels say their biggest challenge is the wind.
The governor on Saturday announced that the tractor trailer ban will lift tonight at 11:59pm.
Meanwhile in New London, you will still find people hard at work keeping these roads safe.
To help New London, the mayor is asking that you clear all fire hydrants in your neighborhood.
