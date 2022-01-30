NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – It was a big cleanup day for much of the state especially the eastern part of the state.
In New London, a lot of these side roads are still covered in snow and Norwich looks the same.
It’s one of the reasons why the Norwich School District decided to cancel school tomorrow.
Over 20 inches of snow blanketed most of New London County.
While the snow was pretty, for Lisa Crowley it also caused some problems, “I had parked in my handicap spot on Broad Street in New London, and they had plowed me right in and I couldn’t do it myself.”
So, Crowley went on Facebook, and found Fabian Hernandez. He said he helped shovel at four homes yesterday. “Right now, today I’ve done like four, five houses.”
He posted on a Facebook saying he was willing to help anyone who needed it. So, Crowley asked if he could dig her car out.
“The hospitality, the money it’s all nice but really it’s just helping people out,” said Hernandez.
“It’s wonderful. That’s why I went right on the website because I knew New London strong would help and Fabian said I’ll be right up,” said Crowley.
Crowley was one of hundreds of people who had to dig their cars out of deep snow today.
As many are preparing for the work week and school.
Officials with M & J Bus say their crews have been clearing bus roofs and making sure lots are plowed for tomorrow.
The bus company says they’re hoping towns continue plowing secondary roads because some could use work.
Norwich Public Schools had to cancel school because many roads in the city are still covered in snow.
They sent a memo to families reading in part: “the amount of snow was too much for the City staff to remove in just one day.”
