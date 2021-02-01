HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Cooper arrived overnight and left a layer of snow to start over most of the state.
A winter storm warning is in effect through Tuesday afternoon.
"Snowfall totals statewide will range from 10 to 15 inches in western Connecticut [and] 8 to 12 inches in a good portion of the rest of the state, with many locations on the higher end," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Extreme southeastern Connecticut may see some mixing, and therefore totals may be down a few inches there."
School districts issued closures or called for remote learning ahead of and during the storm. See the list here.
"The snow is here, and it's going to pick up in intensity throughout the day as Winter Storm Cooper intensifies," Haney said.
Track it with Channel 3's Interactive Radar here.
"Travel will be tricky during both commutes [Monday], but especially the evening commute," Haney warned.
The peak of the storm is expected to happen Monday afternoon and evening.
"That's when the heaviest snow and wind will be present in the state," Haney said. "We can expect snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour and wind gusts 40-50 mph+ during this time."
Near blizzard conditions are possible along the coast. There may also be power outages.
Temperatures should over around the freezing mark, maybe slightly higher along the shoreline.
Later in the day, a coastal flood advisory goes into effect for the immediate shoreline from 8 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
"Driving will be dangerous all afternoon and night, but the intensity should start to decrease after midnight," Haney said.
A temperature boost overnight may cause some precipitation to mix in some parts of the state. Some rain may even be possible in the New London area.
"[However], the overwhelming majority of the state will be snow from start to finish," Haney said.
Temperatures will fall below freezing Tuesday morning and lead to icy road conditions.
Light snow is also expected to continue for most of Tuesday and wrap up near nightfall.
Wednesday appears to be dry, but cloudy.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
