(WFSB) – The last weekend in January is off to a bitterly cold start, as we begin Sunday morning with temperatures well below freezing.
A winter storm watch has been issued for the entire state ahead of Winter Storm Cooper.
The long-duration coastal storm, may bring wind and wintry precipitation to the state Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
Sunday looks calmer and highs look to be between 25 and 30 degrees. Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of of the storm.
The timing of Winter Storm Cooper continues to trend sooner, with light snow starting along the coast by 9 Sunday night.
Most of the coast will have accumulating snow by sunrise.
Connecticut will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting Monday morning.
"Overall, 5 p.m. on Monday is when the storm peaks in terms of winds and snowfall intensity," Lewis said.
Most of the state should get at least six inches of snow.
Winter Storm Cooper is expected to cause near blizzard conditions along the coast and limited visibility on the roadways.
Downed power lines and trees are expected as well.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
