EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Cooper made East Hartford look like a gigantic snow globe on Monday morning.
As pretty as it was to watch, the conditions were dangerous on highways such as Interstate 84 and the town’s secondary roads.
The snow was expected to stick around for all of Monday and may linger through Tuesday.
RELATED: Winter Storm Cooper arrives; will bring heavy snow, wind later in the day
With all of the flakes, visibility was an issue. As of early Monday morning, the snow stuck to the surfaces. That included pavement.
Plows worked to clear roads starting overnight. However, the conditions are only expected to get worse as the afternoon rolls around.
Channel 3 spoke with some Department of Public Works crews over the last few days. They said the good news is with a storm this size, most people do tend to stay off the roads especially now that so many people are able to work and attend school remotely.
Still, crews said they do wish to remind people to stay off the roads if they can.
