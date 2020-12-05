HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain moved into the state overnight and is expected to change over to snow for some on Saturday.
A winter storm warning was issued for Tolland and Windham counties from Saturday morning through Saturday night.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was declared by Channel 3.
By Friday night, rain was falling over much of the state, and continued overnight.
The storm sticks around on Saturday, and rain will change over to snow for some parts of the state, especially northern Connecticut.
Track it with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Rain will be moderate to heavy at times Saturday, and rainfall totals will range from 1-3” across much of the state, but the northwest hills should get less than 1.
Rain is expected to mix with then change to snow during the afternoon and evening. There could be a period of heavy, wet accumulating snow especially in the higher elevations.
Connecticut could receive 2 to 5 inches of snow. Some spots could get a little more.
"For now, we are forecasting 1-2 inches of snow for the Greater Hartford area, and little or nothing for coastal communities. The Northwester Hills could get 2-4 inches," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said Friday night.
He said that is all subject to change.
The wind is also expected to intensify over the course of Saturday.
Temperatures on Saturday will only be in the upper 30s and 40s, then drop during the afternoon.
The storm should exit by Saturday night.
Low temperatures will range from between 25 and 35 degrees, but wind chills will make them feel like they're in the teens.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, but windy and cold. Highs will range from 38-44. A northwest wind will gust to over 30 mph, and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.