HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While a little bit of light snow greeted some drivers on Friday morning, all eyes are focused on this weekend's big storm.
Still, some schools and districts posted delays on Friday morning. See them here.
As far as the weekend storm goes, meteorologist Scot Haney said some uncertainty remains.
"It starts as snow later Saturday night, those roads are going to get compromised rather quickly," Haney said. "Then, any snow in central Connecticut should change over to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain during the day on Sunday."
A winter storm warning was issued for Litchfield County from Saturday night into Sunday. For the rest of the state, it's a winter storm watch.
Haney said they were hoping for more sleet than anything else because freezing rain could cause some power outages.
Highs should stay in the low-30s.
"On the tail end of the storm, cold air arrives," he said. "The precipitation could change back to snow and a flash freeze is likely."
Lows for Sunday night drop to the single digits.
For Litchfield County and extreme northern Connecticut, the models indicate that the storm may be primarily snow. For Fairfield County across interior Connecticut, the snow may change to that wintry mix. For the extreme southeast coast, it'll mix and go a step further and change to rain.
The Early Warning Forecast team called for 8 to 14 inches of snow in northwestern Connecticut, 4 to 8 inches in interior Connecticut and 2-4 inches in extreme southeastern Connecticut.
Haney said the uncertainty with the models involved the changeover from snow to the wintry mix and where in the state/when that would occur.
Regardless, the storm wraps up and departs by Sunday night.
In it's wake will be bitterly cold temperatures.
The high for Monday is 12 degrees with a wind chill of -10 to -25.
The low for Monday into Tuesday is zero.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
