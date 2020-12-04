HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain is expected to arrive in the state on Friday night and change over to some snow by Saturday night.
A winter storm watch was issued or Tolland and Windham counties from Saturday morning through Saturday night.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was declared by Channel 3.
After a sunny start, conditions are expected to worsen by Friday afternoon into the evening.
"Rain will develop during the mid-to-late afternoon," said meteorologist Scot Haney.
Temperatures should range from the upper-40s to the lower-50s.
The rain becomes steadier and heavier by Friday night.
However, Haney said most of the precipitation would fall on Saturday.
"Rain will be moderate-to-heavy at times Saturday, and rainfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches across much of the state, but locally higher amounts are possible," Haney said.
As of Friday morning's forecast, rain appears to change to snow as colder air wraps around the western side of the storm.
"Rain is expected to mix with then change to snow during the afternoon and evening," Haney said. "There could be a period of heavy, wet accumulating snow especially in the higher elevations."
Connecticut could receive 2 to 5 inches of snow. Some spots could get a little more.
"For now, we are forecasting 1 to 4 inches of snow for the greater Hartford area, and even less snow for coastal communities," Haney said.
He said that is all subject to change.
"We'll keep you updated," Haney said.
The wind is also expected to intensify over the course of Saturday.
Temperatures on Saturday will only be in the upper 30s and 40s, then drop during the afternoon.
The storm should exit by Saturday night.
Low temperatures will range from between 25 and 35 degrees, but wind chills will make them feel like they're in the teens.
"Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, but windy and cold," Haney said. "Highs will range from 38-45. A northwest wind will gust to over 30 mph, and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day."
