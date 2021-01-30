HARTFORD (WFSB) – A winter storm watch has been issued for several counties as the potential for a long duration storm exists.
The last weekend in January is off to a bitterly cold start.
Some towns will start off Saturday feeling like the temperature is in the negatives. Most towns began the morning in the single digits with the shoreline coming in a little warmer in teens.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said the day will be breezy with plenty of sun.
Sunday looks much calmer and highs look to be between 25 and 30 degrees. A long-duration coastal storm may bring wind and wintry precipitation to the state Monday and Tuesday.
The winter storm watch has been issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and part of New London counties.
"Precipitation should start after the Monday morning commute, making for some tricky travel,” Richardson said.
"T he latest run of the European Model is forecasting more than 6” of snow over eastern portions of Connecticut," Richardson said.
