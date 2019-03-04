EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Wayne's heavy and wet snow brought down power lines across the state.
The downed wires closed roads in several communities, including in East Lyme.
Eversource's website reported more than 10,000 outages at one point early in the morning. That number has dropped to more than 8,200. United Illuminating had a little more than 3,100.
Eversource crews said they are working to restore any damaged lines.
According to East Lyme's public safety Facebook page, low-hanging wires were reported on Latimer Drive, Monticello Drive and Roxbury Road at Corey Lane.
Pattagansett Road was closed between Brook Road and Bush Hill Drive, but it has since reopened.
In Westbrook, Route 1 is closed at Pilots Point Road for downed wires.
Power crews continue to remind people that if they see a wire on the ground, stay away and dial 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.