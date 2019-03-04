HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Wayne has pushed its way out of the state.
However, a winter storm warning is in effect for Middlesex and New London counties.
Meteorologist Scot Haney expected the warning to be dropped in those two counties soon.
"We have a foot of snow in parts of the state," Haney said.
The highest total reported to Channel 3 has been 14 inches in Chaplin.
Schools posted closings and delays. See the entire list here.
"The precipitation will come to an end from west to east, likely by around 7 a.m.," Haney said.
The bulk of the storm had already left parts of northwestern Litchfield County during the 4 a.m. hour.
Haney advised drivers to keep their speeds down.
"There are snow-covered roads out there," He said. "Keep lots of distance between you and that car in front of you. Please slow down."
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
The rest of Monday promises to be cold.
"It will be windy and chilly with highs in the 30's, but the sun will be out," Haney said. "That will help with some melting. The evening commute should be problem free, as far as the weather is concerned."
On the heels of Wayne, however, cold air arrives.
"By the time you wake up [Tuesday] morning, you'll see temperatures in the teens and low-20s," said meteorologist Melissa Cole. "Daytime highs will generally be in the mid-20s."
Cole said that trend will stick around through at least Thursday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
