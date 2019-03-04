HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Wayne pushed its way out of the state, and now residents are bracing for plummeting temps.
The state woke up blanketed in snow Monday morning.
"We have a foot of snow in parts of the state," Meteorologist Scot Haney said.
The highest total reported to Channel 3 has been 16.5 inches in Pomfret. Columbia received roughly 14.5 inches and Mansfield Center saw 14 inches.
"The precipitation came to an end from west to east by around 7 a.m.," Haney said.
The rest of Monday will be windy and chilly, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.
However, the sun has been abundant.
"That will help with some melting. The evening commute should be problem free, as far as the weather is concerned," Haney said.
On the heels of Wayne, however, cold air arrives.
"By the time you wake up [Tuesday] morning, you'll see temperatures in the teens and low-20s," said meteorologist Melissa Cole. "Daytime highs will generally be in the mid-20s."
Cole said that trend will stick around through at least Thursday.
Friday morning will be clear and cold, however snow and rain could develop during the afternoon.
