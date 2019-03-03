HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Meteorologists at Channel 3 have increased their snowfall totals for Winter Storm Wayne to 5 to 9 inches for Sunday evening to Monday morning.
Not too much longer until Winter Storm Wayne makes its way into the state this evening and overnight into Monday.
The Meteorologists at Channel 3 are closely watching Winter Storm Wayne which is expected to bring, now 5 to 9 inches, rather than the earlier predication of 4 to 8 inches of snow, to most of the state Sunday night into Monday morning.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said the storm will enter the state from the west around 6 p.m. By about 8 to 9 p.m., Cameron is expecting the entire state to see snow fall.
Cameron said at its peak, snow fall could be heavy at times.
As the storm progresses, Cameron is watching a mixing of sleet and freezing rain at least into far southwestern Connecticut. This mixing, Cameron said, will hold lessen our expectations for accumulations, especially south and east of Norwich.
"So, whereas most of the state should expect totals somewhere within the 5 to 9 inch range, towns in far southeastern zones may only pick up around 3 to 5 inches," said Cameron.
Track Winter Storm Wayne with the Ch. 3 app here
Winter Storm Wayne could have a big impact on the Monday morning commute, especially if the precipitation falls in the form of snow or a wintry mix.
But, roads will be in much better shape Monday afternoon as the snow is expected to taper off by Monday.
Skies should become partly sunny, but it'll be windy and cold with highs in the 30s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
