HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- You know what they say, March comes in like a lion!
The first weekend of March is featuring not one but two rounds of snow.
The Meteorologists at Channel 3 are now closely watching Winter Storm Wayne which is expected to bring 4 to 8 inches of snow to most of the state Sunday night into Monday morning.
Winter Storm Xena brought more snow along the shoreline, and as of 9:30 a.m., 5 inches of snow was reported in Old Lyme, 4.3" in Milford, 3" in Preston, and 2" in Killingworth.
But, Winter Storm Wayne, the bigger of the two storms arrives late Sunday and Sunday night.
"Most of Sunday will be dry, but another winter storm is on the way for late Sunday and especially Sunday night," Meteorologist Mike Cameron said.
Models show the storm Sunday night into Monday would bring several inches of snow to the state.
As of Saturday, 4-8" is predicted for central and northwest CT, and 2-4" is expected for the southeast corner. Temperatures will be in the low-40s.
Winter Storm Wayne could have a big impact on the Monday morning commute, especially if the precipitation falls in the form of snow or a wintry mix.
But, roads will be in much better shape Monday afternoon.
Skies should become partly sunny, but it'll be windy and cold with highs in the 30s.
