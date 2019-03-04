WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Wayne packed quite the punch, particularly on the roads.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker 2 was on the roads in the Waterbury and Meriden areas on Monday morning.
For the most part, drivers took it slow.
They were warned to reduce their speeds and be on the defensive due to the slick conditions.
The wet nature of the snow made it become packed on the pavement.
Channel 3 noticed at least one vehicle in the Rocky Hill area slide off I-91 into a light pole.
State police said the incident was minor; however, they called it an example of the dangerous conditions.
Black top areas on the highways were few and far between.
