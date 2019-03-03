HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As Winter Storm Wayne continues to drop snow across the state, numerous schools, organizations, and facilities are posting their cancellations or delays for Monday morning.
The Meteorologists at Channel 3 expect Winter Storm Wayne to deliver 5 to 9 inches for Sunday evening to Monday morning.
Government Lamont issued said state offices will open at 10:30 a.m.
"All Level 2 state employees should to report to work at 10:30 a.m. Level 2 state employees include those who had been previously designated as 'nonessential,'" wrote Lamont.
Numerous schools posted closings and delays. Check the list, here.
Meteorologist Cameron said Winter Storm Wayne is developing in its intensity and snowfall will become heavy at times overnight.
Track Winter Storm Wayne with the Ch. 3 app here
As the storm progresses, Cameron is watching a mixing of sleet and freezing rain at least into far southwestern Connecticut. This mixing, Cameron said, will hold lessen our expectations for accumulations, especially south and east of Norwich.
"So, whereas most of the state should expect totals somewhere within the 5 to 9 inch range, towns in far southeastern zones may only pick up around 3 to 5 inches," said Cameron.
By mid-morning, Winter Storm Wayne will have tapered off, leaving Connecticut with sunny skies. But, Cameron is carefully watching the entrance of a cold snap following Waynes exit, which could send temps during the week into the low 20s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
