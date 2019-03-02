HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- You know what they say, March comes in like a lion!
The first weekend of March is starting with not one but two rounds of snow.
Winter Storm Xena started dropping snow on the state early Saturday morning.
Around 4 a.m., snow started accumulating in the New Haven area.
The entire state is under a winter storm advisory.
The northwestern part of the state, points northwest of I-84, could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow, while the rest of the state could see 2-5 inches.
Channel 3 has been naming winter storms since 1971, and continues the long-standing tradition today.
The steady snow will end by noon on Saturday.
The skies may partially clear by Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the 30s.
Xena won't be the only bout with winter the state sees this weekend.
The bigger of the two storms arrives late Sunday and Sunday night.
"Most of Sunday will be dry, but another winter storm is on the way for late Sunday and especially Sunday night," DePrest said. The GFS is forecasting an all snow event. If this is accurate, we will get a major storm with snowfall totals 6-12 [inches]."
Temperatures will be in the low-40s.
The storm could have a big impact on the Monday morning commute, especially if the precipitation falls in the form of snow or a wintry mix.
"The storm will have a big impact on the morning commute, especially if the precipitation falls in the form of snow or a wintry mix Sunday night. Roads will be in much better shape Monday afternoon," said DePrest.
Skies should become partly sunny, but it'll be windy and cold with highs in the 30s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
