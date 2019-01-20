HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the precipitation from Winter Storm Yoshi exits the state, it ushers in a blast of cold Arctic air and wind.
Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Cameron said wind chill advisories are in effect state-wide and wind advisories for wind gusts are in effect Sunday night and Monday as Winter Storm Yoshi exits.
"Power outages may be a real problem as this wind stirs trees that have an immense amount of additional weight due to the ice," said Cameron.
"Brittle branches will snap before all the ice is knocked off, causing more damage."
Cameron is expecting temperatures to drop into the single digits and below zero. Factoring in the wind chill, temps will drop to a dangerous -15 to -30 by dawn on Monday, said Cameron.
A flash freeze is likely on Sunday night into Monday morning, said Cameron.
Monday will be party sunny, but windy and bitterly cold with highs only in the single digits in the Litchfield hills, and 10-15 degrees elsewhere.
Cameron is expecting Monday to be the coldest day of the year, so far. But, because schools are not in session, Cameron said this is a blessing.
"Nevertheless, if you must work or venture outside for any reason, you will face true-blue Arctic air," said Cameron.
Thankfully, the cold and wind will subside Tuesday bringing temps back into the mid to upper 20s.
Cities and towns posted parking bans, and churches canceled services for Sunday. See the full list here.
A coastal flood advisory is also in effect for the immediate shoreline.
Cameron said accumulations ranged from just a coating to up to 6 and 7 inches of snow in parts of northern CT.
The snow turned to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain after 4 a.m. on Sunday, which was still sticking around as of 11 a.m.
Track the precipitation with the Early Warning Interactive Radar
here.
Due to the icing, power lines and tree branches were getting coated with ice,
leading to some power outages.
Close
Downed trees and limbs in Wallingford (iwitness)
The beginning of Winter Storm Yoshi in Willimantic (
Karen Gamache Morin)
New Britain at 1am during Winter Storm Yoshi (Jennifer Tellier)
Sonya in New Milford was ready for Winter Storm Yoshi
North of Hartford during Winter Storm Yoshi (Genesis Negron)
6-year-old Ben from Canton was ready for Winter Storm Yoshi
Terryville during Winter Storm Yoshi (Jeannette Brodeur)
Ridgefield during Winter Storm Yoshi (Kely Grabowski)
North Canaan during Winter Storm Yoshi (Lisa Mercado)
Crown Street Extension (WFSB)
Near Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden (WFSB)
Near Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden (WFSB)
3-year-old Lillian and 7-month-old Vivian from Berlin (Holly)
Diesel and Sadie from Wethersfield (Tricia Lamore)
Tackling Winter Storm Yoshi in Avon (Jennifer Mitney)
Icy conditions in Middletown (WFSB)
Icy conditions in Middletown (WFSB)
Icy conditions in Middletown (WFSB)
Bryce in Torrington is ready for Winter Storm Yoshi! (Brittany)
Downed trees and limbs in Wallingford (iwitness)
Gunner Gun of Wethersfield (Jasmine Christopher)
Icy branch from Winter Storm Yoshi in Wallingford. (Scott Esposito)
Overlooking Candlewood Lake from New Milford after the snow. (Carol Sullivan)
Downed trees and limbs in Wallingford (iwitness)
The beginning of Winter Storm Yoshi in Willimantic (
Karen Gamache Morin)
New Britain at 1am during Winter Storm Yoshi (Jennifer Tellier)
Sonya in New Milford was ready for Winter Storm Yoshi
North of Hartford during Winter Storm Yoshi (Genesis Negron)
6-year-old Ben from Canton was ready for Winter Storm Yoshi
Terryville during Winter Storm Yoshi (Jeannette Brodeur)
Ridgefield during Winter Storm Yoshi (Kely Grabowski)
North Canaan during Winter Storm Yoshi (Lisa Mercado)
Crown Street Extension (WFSB)
Near Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden (WFSB)
Near Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden (WFSB)
3-year-old Lillian and 7-month-old Vivian from Berlin (Holly)
Diesel and Sadie from Wethersfield (Tricia Lamore)
Tackling Winter Storm Yoshi in Avon (Jennifer Mitney)
Icy conditions in Middletown (WFSB)
Icy conditions in Middletown (WFSB)
Icy conditions in Middletown (WFSB)
Bryce in Torrington is ready for Winter Storm Yoshi! (Brittany)
Downed trees and limbs in Wallingford (iwitness)
Gunner Gun of Wethersfield (Jasmine Christopher)
Icy branch from Winter Storm Yoshi in Wallingford. (Scott Esposito)
Overlooking Candlewood Lake from New Milford after the snow. (Carol Sullivan)
Read the complete technical discussion
here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head
here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
The tradition of naming winter storms began on Channel 3 in 1971 and we are proud to continue that tradition today. This winter, we tried something new, by starting with the letter "Z" and going backwards through the alphabet.The meteorologists chose two names for each letter, and we left it up to the viewers to decide and vote!
Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.