HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Yoshi moved into the state Saturday night, and has been bringing snow, a wintry mix, and rain to the state.
Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Cameron said snow from Winter Storm Yoshi fell Saturday night, but transitioned to a wintry mix for much of the state by early Sunday morning.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for Litchfield, Hartford and part of Fairfield counties until Sunday evening. The rest of the state is under a winter weather advisory.
Cities and towns have posted parking bans, and some churches have canceled services. See the full list here.
A flash flood watch is in effect for the shoreline until 1 p.m.
Cameron said accumulations up to 1 to 4 inches fell on the state, particularly on cold surfaces, until the storm shifted from snow to sleet and freezing rain before dawn.
Another transition from sleet and freezing rain to plain rain is expected in the southern half of the state as the storm tracks on the warmer side.
By mid-morning to afternoon on Sunday, plain rain will be possible southeast of Hartford, said Cameron.
"There will be a northwest to southeast gradient in accumulations of snow and ice," said Cameron.
"In southeastern Connecticut, a coating to 2” will be possible; in most of interior parts of the state, 2-4” will be possible; and in northwestern-most Connecticut, 4-7” will be possible."
Cameron stressed the prevalence of ice accumulations, particularly as a blast of Arctic air follows as Yoshi exits the state. The cold temps will turn any settling or standing water to solid ice from Sunday into Monday morning.
Cameron is expecting an icy wind chill bringing temperatures into the -10 to -25 by dawn Monday.
Although schools are not in session, the timing of the freezing makes commutes dangerous.
"However, it will be partly sunny, windy and bitterly cold with highs only in the single digits in the Litchfield Hills, and 10-15 elsewhere.The wind chill will remain below zero throughout the day," said Cameron.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
Government Ned Lamont held a press conference this afternoon to issue a partial activation of the the state's Emergency Operations Center in Hartford.
The tradition of naming winter storms began on Channel 3 in 1971 and we are proud to continue that tradition today. This winter, we tried something new, by starting with the letter "Z" and going backwards through the alphabet.The meteorologists chose two names for each letter, and we left it up to the viewers to decide and vote!
