HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Yoshi is coming and it's expected to include everything from snow, sleet, freezing rain and cold rain.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the forecast essentially remains on track.
"The weekend storm will be a heavy precip, high impact event," Dixon said. "Everyone starts as snow Saturday evening, becoming heavier at night."
A winter storm warning was issued for Litchfield County from Saturday night into Sunday. For the rest of the state, it's a winter storm watch.
Cities and towns began posting parking bans on Friday. See the list here.
"By daybreak Sunday, the transition will be underway," Dixon said. "We’ll likely see a switch to sleet or freezing rain, for a prolonged period, on Sunday across much of interior Connecticut. Coastal southeastern Connecticut could still see even a flip to rain."
Channel 3's meteorologists said sleet would be ideal because freezing rain could cause some power outages. However, the nature of the transition remains in question.
Highs should stay in the low-30s.
For Litchfield County and extreme northern Connecticut, the models indicate that the storm may be primarily snow. For Fairfield County across interior Connecticut, the snow may change to that wintry mix. For the extreme southeast coast, it may mix and go a step further and change to rain.
The Early Warning Forecast team called for 8 to 14 inches of snow in northwestern Connecticut, 4 to 8 inches in interior Connecticut and 2-4 inches in extreme southeastern Connecticut.
"Snowfall totals will be greatest in the northwest hills where precip stays snow the longest," Dixon said. "[There's] less likely of a transition there. Lesser amounts will be measured farther southeast from there, where the mixing occurs."
Regardless, the storm wraps up and departs later in the day on Sunday.
"It all ends late Sunday afternoon, early evening," Dixon said. "Then temperatures plummet with a flash freeze likely. Standing water, untreated surfaces, etc. will freeze and become slick."
Lows for Sunday night drop to the single digits.
The high for Monday is 12 degrees with a wind chill of -10 to -25.
The low for Monday into Tuesday is zero.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
The tradition of naming winter storms began on Channel 3 in 1971 and we are proud to continue that tradition today.
This winter, we tried something new, by starting with the letter "Z" and going backwards through the alphabet.
The meteorologists chose two names for each letter, and we left it up to the viewers to decide and vote!
