HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Yoshi moved into the state Saturday night, bringing snow that later transitioned to a wintry mix and rain.
Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Cameron said snow from Winter Storm Yoshi fell Saturday night, but transitioned to a wintry mix for much of the state by early Sunday morning.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Windham Counties as well as northern Fairfield, northern New Haven, northern Middlesex counties.
Cities and towns posted parking bans, and churches canceled services for Sunday. See the full list here.
A coastal flood advisory is also in effect for the immediate shoreline.
Cameron said accumulations ranged from just a coating to up to 6 and 7 inches of snow in parts of northern CT.
The snow turned to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain after 4 a.m. on Sunday, which was still sticking around as of 11 a.m.
Track the precipitation with the Early Warning Interactive Radar here.
Due to the icing, power lines and tree branches were getting coated with ice, leading to some power outages.
The shoreline and eastern CT are dealing with mostly plain rain, but it has been heavy at times.
Most of the precipitation will end by 3 p.m., Cameron said.
But that doesn't mean the state is out of the clear of extreme weather.
"No matter what type of precipitation you see today, after the storm ends, it will turn windy and sharply colder with temperatures falling into the single digits," Cameron said.
Cameron stressed the prevalence of ice accumulations, particularly as a blast of Arctic air follows as Yoshi exits the state.
The cold temps will turn any settling or standing water to solid ice from Sunday into Monday morning.
Cameron is expecting an icy wind chill bringing temperatures into the -10 to -25 by dawn Monday.
Although schools are not in session, the timing of the freezing makes commutes dangerous.
"However, it will be partly sunny, windy and bitterly cold with highs only in the single digits in the Litchfield Hills, and 10-15 elsewhere.The wind chill will remain below zero throughout the day," said Cameron.
A flash freeze is likely Sunday evening and night.
Monday will be party sunny, but windy and bitterly cold with highs only in the single digits in the Litchfield hills, and 10-15 degrees elsewhere.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
The tradition of naming winter storms began on Channel 3 in 1971 and we are proud to continue that tradition today. This winter, we tried something new, by starting with the letter "Z" and going backwards through the alphabet.The meteorologists chose two names for each letter, and we left it up to the viewers to decide and vote!
