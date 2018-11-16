HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Now that Winter Storm Zoe is gone, her remnants remain across the state.
A good portion of the state saw between 5 and 10 inches of snow over its course. It began Thursday night.
On Friday morning, a wintry mix moved across parts of the state for the end of Winter Storm Zoe.
It put down a quick half an inch to 1 inch of snow across the northern half of the state.
Bristol and New Fairfield reported 10 inches of snow from the storm. Waterbury saw 8.5 inches and Southington saw 8 inches.
As the afternoon goes on, Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the sun will be out, but a wind will add an extra chill to the air.
Temperatures should reach the low- and mid-40s.
A strong breeze will help dry the roads.
The evening commute will be in much better shape.
Friday night will be cloudy, breezy and chilly with lows ranging from 30 to 35 degrees.
The weekend is looking pretty good.
Saturday should be partly sunny and windy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs 38 to 45. While a flurry or two can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather alerts on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.