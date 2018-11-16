HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What's left of Winter Storm Zoe deposited a wintry mix on parts of the state on Friday morning.
A good portion of the state saw between 5 and 10 inches of snow since the storm began on Thursday night.
Some school systems posted delays. Check the list here.
"While the accumulating snow is over, we're still left with a wintry mix [Friday] morning," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Sleet, freezing rain and just plain rain will be around for the next several hours, causing some slick travel conditions for the morning commute."
Bristol and New Fairfield reported 10 inches of snow. Waterbury saw 8.5 inches and Southington saw 8 inches.
The winter storm warning remains in effect for Litchfield County.
The winter weather advisory remains in place for northern Fairfield and New Haven counties.
Both are expected to expire later in the morning.
A wind advisory is in effect for the shoreline until noon.
A coastal flood advisory is also in place until 8 a.m. on Friday for southern Fairfield and New Haven counties.
"The center of Winter Storm Zoe will move away from southern New England in the morning and weather conditions will rapidly improve," Haney said. "Rain and mixed precipitation will end between 9 a.m and noon."
Some sunshine may make an appearance later in the afternoon.
Temperatures should reach the low- and mid-40s.
A strong breeze will help dry the roads.
"We will be in much better shape for the evening commute," Haney said.
Friday night will be cloudy, breezy and chilly with lows ranging from 30 to 35 degrees.
The weekend is looking pretty good.
"Saturday should be partly sunny and windy with highs in the mid to upper 40s," Haney said. "Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs 38 to 45. While a flurry or two can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
