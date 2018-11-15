HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow started falling in Fairfield County Thursday afternoon, and it's only going to continue for the next several hours across the state.
With several of inches of snow expected for most of the state, Ch. 3 decided to name this storm Winter Storm Zoe.
- Channel 3 has a long-standing tradition of naming the winter storms that impact Connecticut. It’s a tradition that started in 1971, that the station is proud to carry on today.
A winter storm warning was issued for most of the state, including Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties, from 4 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. on Friday.
Northern Fairfield, northern New Haven, northern Middlesex and northern New London counties were also added. The warning is in effect there until 4 a.m.
For Litchfield County, it'll be in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Many evening activities were canceled. See the list here.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said snowfall rates on Thursday evening could be 1 to 2 inches per hour at times.
Snow developed Thursday afternoon, just in time for the evening commute.
Roads quickly started to become snow covered, starting in Fairfield County and then moving northeast.
"Snow will mix with then change to sleet, freezing rain, and rain later this evening and especially after midnight," DePrest said.
Before the changeover, most of the state will see several inches of snow.
The shoreline may receive 1 to 3 inches of snow. Most of the state could see 3 to 6 inches; however, the Litchfield Hills and part of northern CT could get up to 7 inches.
Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Temperatures will be in the 20s and low-30s by Thursday night.
They'll rise after midnight.
"In many parts of the state, the temperature will above freezing by morning," DePrest said.
On Friday, the commute will either be slushy or plain wet.
"The center of Winter Storm Zoe will move away from Southern New England in the morning and weather conditions will rapidly improve," DePrest said.
Rain and mixed precipitation will end between 9 a.m. and noon.
While most of the state will see the transition, the Litchfield Hills will see the longest period of wintry precipitation.
The Friday evening commute looks much better.
"We will likely see some partial sunshine tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will reach the low and middle 40s," DePrest said.
Friday night looks to be partly cloudy, breezy and chilly with lows between 30 and 35 degrees.
The weekend still looks to be storm-free [and] windy with highs in the 40s both days.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather alerts on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.