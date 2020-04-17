HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory was issued for parts of Connecticut starting late Friday night and lasting through Saturday afternoon.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said accumulating snow is possible during that time frame, but not for the whole state.
The advisory is for northern Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties.
Parts of northern Connecticut could see as much as 4 inches.
"Clouds increase [Friday] afternoon/evening [and] precipitation likely starts, scattered and light, either during or just after the evening commute," Dixon said.
Beforehand, Friday is expected to be another chilly day with high temperatures only in the 50s.
"When it does begin, it should start as rain in most areas," Dixon said. "Then [Friday night] into early Saturday, [it will] switch to a wintry mix and then snow across inland portions of the state."
The greatest impact to be in areas of higher elevation in northeastern and northwestern Connecticut where they could get anywhere from 2 to 5 or 6 inches of snow.
"[There may be] perhaps a bit more, some 5 or 6 inch totals seem possible," Dixon said.
For most of the state, snowfall will range from a coating to 2 or 3 inches.
Southern Connecticut may see no accumulation, just rain.
Precipitation should end by midday or early afternoon.
[Saturday] afternoon, there could be some partial clearing and highs will only be near 50," Dixon said.
That means there should be plenty of melting.
Sunday should feature a nice warm-up, under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky.
Temperatures may reach 60 or higher inland and the mid-50s along the shoreline.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
