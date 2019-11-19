HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain and snow from an ocean storm should wrap up by mid-morning.
A winter weather advisory remains in place for Litchfield County until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
A few schools systems, including Regional School Districts 1 and 7, announced delays due to some potentially slick driving conditions. See the list here.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the storm is moving northward into the Canadian Maritimes.
"We've got heavy rain in parts of the state this morning and even some mixing in parts of northwest Connecticut," Haney said.
Haney said most of the state has seen no snow accumulation.
"However, a coating to an inch of snow could fall in the hills," he said. "This is where roads could be slick."
The afternoon commute will look much better in those areas, Haney promised.
"We should see just enough sunshine to send temperatures rising through the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees at the coast," he said.
Tuesday night should be partly-to-mostly cloudy with lows ranging from 30 to 35 degrees.
A rain or wet snow shower will be possible on Wednesday due to a storm that will track to the far east of New England.
Wednesday's skies should be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.
"Thursday will be the nicest day of the week," Haney said. "We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies and the wind will be light. Plus, the air will be seasonably cool with highs around 50 degrees."
Changes come once again on Friday, thanks to a cold front.
Temperatures could rise in to the 50s.
A shower is possible in the morning with the best chance for rain coming during the afternoon and evening.
