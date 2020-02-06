HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory remained in place for most state with sleet and freezing rain being tracked in part of it.
However, Meteorologist Scot Haney said Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler was showing some mixed precipitation on Thursday morning.
Track the storm here.
"It's moving from west to east, and not moving too quickly either," Haney said. "Barkhamsted, Avon, Canton, Simsbury, you might encounter some icy spots."
Some school districts posted delays. See the growing list here.
The winter weather advisory was for the whole state with the exception of the immediate shoreline. It runs through Thursday afternoon.
Due to the timing of the storm, Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"I'm just getting some reports of basically wet roads," Haney said. "But secondary and tertiary roads could be compromised with some freezing rain."
As the day continues, the precipitation should change because temperatures are expected rise to near 40 degrees.
"During the afternoon, precipitation will be light and spotty, mostly in the form of rain showers," Haney said.
Steadier arrives Thursday night.
"It now looks like the axis of heaviest rainfall will align to the east of Connecticut," Haney said. "However, we can still expect a pretty good soaking with moderate rain at times."
Regardless, the precipitation is expected to taper off later in the day on Friday.
"Rain may end as a wintry mix or snow during the afternoon and evening," Haney said.
For most of the state there should be little or no snow accumulation, but the northwest hills could pick up an inch.
Total rainfall between Thursday and Friday should range from 0.5” to 1.25.
The sun may make an appearance by Friday afternoon with temperatures in the upper-30s and low-40s.
However, wind gusts could range between 30 and 40 mph.
Saturday looks to be partly sunny but seasonably cold with temps in the 30s.
There could be a period of light snow or snow showers at some point.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.