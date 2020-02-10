HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While most of the state saw rain on Monday morning, snow fell in some parts of the state.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Litchfield County until noon.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said parts of the northwest hills experienced a minor coating to an inch of snow, which prompted school delays.
The snow and rain were tracked on Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler.
"Temperatures are expected to rise into the low 40s thanks to a milder southwesterly flow in advance of a cold front," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "The front will settle to the south of New England [Monday night]."
Another cloudy day with a period of rain is on tap for Tuesday.
"At the very start of this precipitation, there may be a little period of wintry mix along the Massachusetts border," Haney said. "Any mixing will be short-lived and plain rain will soon follow."
High temperatures for Tuesday are expected to range between 40 and 45 degrees.
The sun looks to return on Wednesday.
"We’ll see a return to dry, cool weather for midweek," Haney said.
The day is expected to be breezy with highs again in the 40s.
