HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory was issued for part of the state on Friday morning.
The weather alert was put in place for Hartford County from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
There was some sleet and snow shower activity that pushed through northern Connecticut.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said they were short-lived.
"Temperatures warm well into the 40s," Dixon said. "[There could be] scattered precip [Friday] afternoon. [It] should be rain and continue through the evening commute before ending shortly thereafter with the passage of a cold front."
In advance of the front, there will be a strong southerly breeze. Gusts to 30 mph are possible.
"For the weekend, the forecast is on track," Dixon said. "Saturday will feature a partly-to-mostly sunny sky [and] temps in the lower 40s. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler with increasing cloudiness as the day progresses."
Then comes another chance for snow.
"By daybreak Monday, areas of light snow look likely and could continue through the day," Dixon said. "It’s not a major storm by any means, but minor accumulations appear possible."
Dixon said as of Friday morning's forecast, one model still kept the state entirely dry.
The forecast also called for a quiet Tuesday with the next chance for a storm happening Wednesday into Thursday.
