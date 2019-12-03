HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some bands of heavy snow continued to come back into the state despite Winter Storm Abel's exit.
The storm already dumped more than a foot of snow parts of the state.
A winter weather advisory was reissued for Hartford and Tolland counties until noon on Tuesday.
A winter storm warning was in place for Litchfield and northern Fairfield counties, but it expired.
The first winter weather advisory that was in place for the rest of the state also expired.
Schools, including Hartford and Waterbury, posted cancellations and delays for Tuesday morning. See the list here.
"Rightfully so with the school closings," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "It is pretty treacherous out there."
The second round of snow from the storm started late Monday afternoon and continued through Tuesday morning.
Road conditions were poor for the duration.
Check the traffic conditions on Channel 3's traffic map here.
Snow reports varied from 16.5 inches in North Granby to 4 inches in Wethersfield. Some areas may have had more or less.
"The accumulating snow and heavy snow has moved off to our north and east," said meteorologist Melissa Cole. "So that's some good news."
Track the storm with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
It wasn't just the heavy snow that made driving on Tuesday dangerous. It was the visibility.
"Snow right now, but it is tapering off," Haney said.
Temperatures Tuesday morning were in the mid-to-upper 20s.
As far as snow accumulations go, the forecast continued to call for northwestern Connecticut to see the most, between 6 and 12 inches.
The middle part of the state from Fairfield County up through Tolland and Windham counties was expected to see between 4 and 8 inches.
In southern New Haven, Middlesex and most of New London counties, anywhere from 1 to 4 inches was predicted.
"For the remainder of the day, it's partly sunny and pretty pleasant considering the morning," Cole said.
By Tuesday afternoon, it'll be breezy with temperatures in the mid-30s for most of the state.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
Thank you,Weather-guessers,the 1" to 3" predicted was 5" to 6"here in the Shooting Star and it was still snowing moments ago(10:00AM)2 hours passed the predicted end.
