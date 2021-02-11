HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some people around the state woke up on Thursday morning to a bit of snow.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Fairfield and southern New London counties until 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the snow may impact the morning drive.
"We've got some snow out there for you [Thursday] morning, especially in Fairfield and New Haven counties," Haney said. "So please be careful driving around [Thursday] morning, [the] roads are slicks."
Some school districts elected to delay schools or change to remote learning. See the list here.
Total accumulations should range from a dusting to an inch or two in some parts of the state.
Track the snow with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
The snow should wrap up between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.
"The snow is courtesy of a weak storm that's moving off the mid-Atlantic coast [Thursday] morning," Haney explained. "Connecticut is on the northern fringe of the snow shield."
Sunshine will take over later on Thursday with temperatures reaching between 28 and 34 degrees.
The evening will be clear to partly-cloudy with lows between 5 and 15 degrees.
Friday appears quiet with mostly-sunny skies. However, it will remain cold with highs between 25 and 30 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.