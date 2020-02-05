HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory was issued for parts of the state due to a threat of snow, an icy mix and heavy rain.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said that while Wednesday's conditions will be nice, the wintry conditions arrive overnight.
"[Wednesday] evening will be dry, but snow and an icy mix will develop after midnight," Haney said. "Lows will be in the 20s."
The winter weather advisory is for the whole state with the exception of the immediate shoreline.
Due to the timing of the storm, Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for Thursday.
"Initially, the air will be cold enough for snow, followed by a period of sleet and freezing rain tomorrow morning," Haney said. "The morning commute will be slick, especially over interior portions of the state."
As the day continues, the precipitation should change because temperatures are expected rise to near 40 degrees.
"Rain will taper off to showers during the afternoon, and we’ll be in much better shape for the afternoon drive home," Haney said.
Snowfall totals should range from a slushy coating to an inch or two, with the highest totals being in northern Connecticut.
"The accumulation of ice (ice accretion) will range from a few hundredths to perhaps as much as 0.20” over interior portions of the state," Haney said. "Fortunately, that won’t be enough ice to cause problems with power."
Steadier arrives Thursday night, and there could be some thunder in parts of the state.
"The Friday morning commute will be wet with plain rain," Haney said. "Temperatures will be above freezing statewide. Rain may end as a wintry mix or snow showers during the afternoon, but any accumulation of snow should be very minor."
Between Thursday and Friday, total rainfall could range between 1 inch to 2 inches.
The sun may make an appearance by Friday afternoon with temperatures in the upper-30s and low-40s.
However, wind gusts could range between 30 and 40 mph.
Saturday looks to be partly sunny but seasonably cold with temps in the 30s.
The next chance for precipitation comes Sunday when there could be a little snow. However, it does not look like a big storm.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
