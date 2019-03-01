HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - March comes in like a lion with two significant chances for wintry weather over the weekend.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the first storm will be significant enough to carry a name, Winter Storm Xena.
Winter Storm Xena will bring snow starting after midnight and will run through the morning.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties starting early Saturday morning.
The northwestern part of the state, points northwest of I-84, could see between 2 and 5 inches of snow, while the rest of the state could see 4-8 inches.
For a winter storm to get named by Channel 3, meteorologists must be forecasting 6 inches of snow or more for much of the state.
Channel 3 has been naming winter storms since 1971, and continues the long-standing tradition today.
"Precip looks to be all snow, and plowable," Dixon said. "As of [Friday morning's forecast], generally, we could see 3 to 6 inches across Connecticut. Lightest in the northwest, most [along] I-84 [and] points southeast."
The skies may partially clear by Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the 30s.
Xena won't be the only bout with winter the state sees this weekend.
The bigger of the two storms arrives late Sunday and Sunday night.
"Snow develops after the sun sets Sunday [and] continues into midday Monday before ending," Dixon said. "While this one looks more substantial, the track is a bit uncertain. Precip could be all snow; conversely, if it takes a milder track, precip starts as snow, then goes over to a wintry mix if not even rain for parts of the state."
Temperatures will be in the low-40s.
The storm could have a big impact on the Monday morning commute, especially if the precipitation falls in the form of snow or a wintry mix.
The roads will be in much better shape Monday afternoon.
Skies should become partly sunny, but it'll be windy and cold with highs in the 30s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
