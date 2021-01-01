HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm that's expected to feature snow, an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain, and plain rain arrives by Friday evening.
A winter weather advisory was issued for most of the state, except southern Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties. The advisory runs from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
"The day will start out with partly-to-mostly sunny skies," said meteorologist Melissa Cole. "However, clouds will take over during the afternoon."
Temperatures will rise no higher than the upper-30s and low-40s.
The precipitation arrives during the evening hours.
"Roads may become slick over interior portions of the state, so please be careful," Cole said.
Snow and ice accumulations could range from between a coating to an inch or two over interior portions of the state. No accumulation is expected along the shoreline.
"Precipitation will change to all rain [Friday night], but a few pockets of freezing rain may linger in portions of northern Connecticut," Cole said.
Fog may also develop as overnight temperatures range from between 30 and 35 degrees.
"Rain, drizzle and fog will linger into Saturday morning, then we should see some partial clearing during the afternoon," Cole said. "It will be a mild day with highs ranging from the upper-40s inland to the mid-50s at the coast."
Another storm may have an impact on the state Sunday and Sunday night.
While the morning appears to be dry, there's a chance for rain and/or wet snow during the afternoon and evening.
"Precipitation could change to all snow Sunday night as the atmosphere turns colder," Cole said.
Highs on Sunday should range from the upper-30s to low-40s and cool to between 30 and 35 degrees by the time the precipitation arrives.
The snow may linger into Monday morning; however, conditions should improve at that point.
Skies appear to remain mostly cloudy by Monday afternoon.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
