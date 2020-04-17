HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory was issued for parts of Connecticut starting late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
Some accumulating snow is possible to end the week, according to meteorologist Scot Haney.
Parts of northern Connecticut could see as much as 4 inches.
"Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness, and there will be a rising chance for rain and a wintry mix by later [Friday] afternoon or evening," Haney said.
It'll be another chilly day with high temperatures only in the 50s.
"The storm will slip out to sea just to the south of New England [Friday night]," Haney said. "At the same time, the air aloft will be marginally cold enough for snow. That means rain will mix with or change to wet snow over interior portions of the state."
The greatest impact to be in areas of higher elevation in north eastern and north western Connecticut where they could get anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow.
For most of the state, snowfall will range from a coating to 2 inches, with the greater Hartford area possibly seeing an inch of snow, mainly on the grass.
Southern Connecticut may see no accumulation.
"Precipitation will end by midday or early afternoon, then we should see some partial clearing," Haney said.
Temperatures are expected to reach the 40s and 50s on Saturday. That means there will be plenty of melting.
Sunday should feature a nice warm-up, under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky.
Temperatures may reach 60 or higher inland and the mid-50s along the shoreline.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
