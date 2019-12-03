HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Abel is long gone, leaving behind several inches of snow in cities and towns across the state.
Seeing the most snow was North Granby, with 18.5 inches. Suffield saw 16 inches and New Hartford got 12.
Many schools across the state were closed on Tuesday, while other activities and events were canceled. See the list here.
The second round of snow from the storm started late Monday afternoon and continued through Tuesday morning.
Road conditions were poor for the duration, along with visibility.
The snow came to an end Tuesday morning, leaving behind sunshine and chilly temps.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said temperatures will only peak in the mid to upper 30s on Tuesday, but the wind will make it feel more like the teens and 20s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, and a few flurries or snow showers will be possible during the afternoon.
Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
"Like Wednesday, highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but it will feel much colder, especially wind the wind gusts to 30 mph or higher," Dixon said.
Another disturbance is on the way for Friday, which could bring rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening.
There could be some minor accumulations in the hills.
(1) comment
Thank you,Weather-guessers,the 1" to 3" predicted was 5" to 6"here in the Shooting Star and it was still snowing moments ago(10:00AM)2 hours passed the predicted end.
