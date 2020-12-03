HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As if the state's restaurants don't have enough to contend with due to COVID-19, there's the possibility of impending winter weather.
Owners continue to cry out for help as such a double whammy threatens their survival.
Trumbull Kitchen in Hartford and Lucky Lou's in Wethersfield asked for support for restaurants to be included in a federal relief package. Both restaurants announced winter shutdowns.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he'll participate in a virtual round table discussion with The Connecticut Restaurant Association on Thursday morning. Stream it here around 11 a.m. or below:
Blumenthal said he will stress that Congress must provide financial support to the restaurant industry in any pandemic relief package.
Max Restaurant Group announced on Tuesday that it would temporarily close Trumbull Kitchen in Hartford.
The restaurant will close after dinner on Saturday, Dec. 5 and will remain closed until sometime in the spring.
The company did not give an exact date of reopening.
Max Restaurant Group founder Richard Rosenthal attributed the decision to close Trumbull Kitchen temporarily to the ongoing pandemic, which reduced activity in Hartford’s central business district.
“As downtown Hartford’s major employers have eliminated business travel and pivoted to remote work, business at Trumbull Kitchen has been significantly reduced,” stated Rosenthal. “We want to make certain that Trumbull Kitchen is prepared to welcome our guests and friends back once the pandemic passes and the energy and vitality of downtown Hartford returns.”
Rosenthal said all employees currently working at Trumbull Kitchen will be offered jobs if available at one of the other seven Max Restaurant Group locations.
Blumenthal said he has been meeting regularly with the Connecticut Restaurant Association throughout the pandemic and has visited numerous restaurants to see and hear first-hand the unique challenges the industry has encountered.
RELATED: CT Restaurant Associations starts ‘Save CT Restaurants’ campaign
The association recently launched a "Save CT Restaurants" campaign to highlight the struggles of local eateries.
