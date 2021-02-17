(WFSB) - Winter has been relentless this month and it’s taken a physical toll on many of us.
A Hartford Healthcare doctor says he’s seen more emergency room visits this winter compared to last.
It may look pretty, but the snow can be deceptively dangerous.
"This February, this is a flurry February.," Dr. Anuj Vohra said Wednesday. "A tremendous amount of snow and tons of car accidents coming in. People with falls. A lot of people coming in with chest pain or difficulty breathing."
A lot of that is from snow shoveling and Dr. Vohra says the people who really need to watch out are those with cardiac disease or diabetes, but then there are the accidents that can happen to any of us.
"Oh, I was just going out to get the newspaper and I tripped and wasn’t paying attention, things like that," he said.
Dr. Vohra says that’s when he sees the fractures.
Neck, wrist, back, hip, or ankle, Dr. Vohra says it all depends on how and where you fall.
"It’s especially dangerous for patients who are on blood thinners because anytime you have a fall when you’re on a blood thinner, you have to come to the emergency room to be evaluated," he said.
That’s why doctors are stressing snow safety.
Boots can give extra support for ankles, but doctors say when you’re over 55 you do become more susceptible to hip fractures, so when walking on the ice, you have to take it slow and use short steps.
"Most people get injuries within just a couple feet of their home, because they think they’re just going to run a quick chore and they figure it’s not a big deal," Dr. Vohra said.
Another big culprit this time of year is snowblowers. Never stick your hand in them, even when they’re off.
"We’ve had patients come into the ER and their fingers are completely missing," Dr. Vohra said. "Amputations are very challenging to fix. These are all preventable things."
"I try to take care of my neighbors and stuff, I clean off my neighbor’s car and stuff, help her out," Jeffrey Ward of Plainville said.
Ward is a hero to his older neighbors and thankfully the snow blowers haven’t been clogged too much this year because the consistency of the snow has been manageable," Ward said.
Thursday's storm will be a slow mover, meaning the chances you’ll get wet will increase. Doctors say staying dry is very important because when you get wet, your body releases heat at a rate that’s 30 times higher than when you’re dry
