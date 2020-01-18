HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A parking ban in the city of Hartford will cause Winterfest to close its skating rink on Saturday evening.
The parking ban has been issued due to the developing snow storm.
Vehicles will not be allowed to park on city streets in Hartford beginning at 6 p.m.
Winterfest will also close at 6 p.m., according to Mary Coursey.
Despite the impending post storm clean-up, the skating rink will be open during its regular hours on Sunday.
