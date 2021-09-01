HAMDEN, Ct. (WFSB) - Area Cooperative Educational Services (ACES) has bought Wintergreen School for $16 million.
Mayor Curt Balzano Leng said, “This sale allows us to save Church Street and Shepherd Glen School, supporting neighborhood schools that are doing great work with our students. It’s an amazing opportunity in many, many ways.”
ACES approached the Town after negotiations with the Mayor, Board of Education (BOE), and Superintendent.
ACES Executive Director, Thomas Danehy, proposed the offer. Hamden will provide a seller’s mortgage for the purchase amount. ACES will repay it over 5 years at a 0.5% interest rate in sixty monthly payments of $47,870 and a balloon payment of $13,497,147.
$10 million will go towards a Hamden School Renovation fund, allowing for much needed major renovations at Shepherd Glen and other school projects.
$6 million will be used or renovations at the Keefe Community Center and Firehouse 2 on Circular Ave.
Leng commented, “Shepard Glen School is home to students speaking more than 25 languages - it’s a very special place in a neighborhood with 8,000 residents nearby. Every other school in Hamden is just as special, and we need to take every chance we get to support and improve these community assets. We’ve listened to our families, listened to our neighborhoods, and we’ve taken action."
The sale agreement will require approval from various municipal entities including a formal vote by the Board of Education and the Legislative Council.
