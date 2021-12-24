(WFSB) – A wintery mix is causing trouble for drivers at the start of the holiday weekend.
A lot of people are off today and traveling to visit friends and family. The real issue comes later tonight and early morning when the temperatures drop.
The road will become slick, and it will become more dangerous to drive.
Officials say it is key to be aware of that and to slow down. This means getting to your holiday destination, might take a little bit longer.
