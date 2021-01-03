(WFSB) - A wintry mix made the roads slick for travelers on Sunday night.
Drivers said crashes were few and far between; but fortunately, there were no serious ones.
As many people made their way home after the New Year's holiday, a winter snow storm cast its net over Connecticut. It brought a coating of snow to parts of the state.
Will Levorse and Serena Murphy stopped at the Middletown rest area along Interstate 91. They were in the middle of their trip from New Jersey to Boston.
"Everyone seems to be adjusting pretty well, you see like nobody's really flying or anything. Everyone kind of just like reduced the speed a bit," Levorse said.
"It's gotten very slow," Murphy said.
"Yeah, it's gotten pretty slow," Levorse continued.
While they noticed drivers being careful, they said they still saw some slip ups.
"We had seen a few cars on the other side off the road," Murphy stated.
"Yeah, there was one accident little ways down that way," Levorse added.
One driver told Channel 3 that he was switching lanes on I-91 when his tires caught some of the snow.
He ended up hitting a guardrail.
Over in Berlin, city crews got right to work to get salt on the roads to keep them from icing over.
"It's New England. That's what we do in New England, right? It's only a little bit. Can't complain about this little bit," Middletown resident Patrick Glenn said.
As frustrating as the snow can get for some, Glenn said he loves whenever it's in the forecast. As much as he loves it, however, he's happy this one isn't requiring too much cleanup.
"Got my suit on. Ready to shovel. I've got a snow blower. I've got a son, so I'm good," added Glenn.
