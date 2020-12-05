(WFSB) - It’s a Winter wonderland in Stafford Springs, that is if you have electricity.
Heavy snow brought a picturesque view for some, but for others, no power.
Call it wild weather.
"I just came from Vernon and it’s, like, raining. Out here, it’s snowing. It’s weird," Stafford resident James Kiernan tells us.
Weird, but it’s welcomed.
"I like it. I like the Winter sports, skiing and stuff. I’m hoping we keep getting more," Stafford resident Joe Gagne stated.
"I just love it, usually because there’s not that many people out for one," Stafford resident Dan Young said.
On a night like tonight, it’s true, most people would be cozy at home.
Freshly fallen snow only magnifies their holiday decorations, but you can’t enjoy these scenes if you’re at a gas station getting fuel for your generator.
"We just lost power about a half an hour. We constantly hear limbs breaking in the background. It seems like a lot of the pine trees are collecting a lot of snow and dropping some limbs," Stafford resident Matthew Vail added.
Eyewitness News witnessed linemen traveling throughout Stafford to restore power.
As of 9:30 p.m., Eversource reported eighteen percent of its customers were without electricity.
The main snowfall event may be over, but the clean up is just beginning.
Remember to be mindful of any slick spots come tomorrow morning.
