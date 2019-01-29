HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A weak and fast-moving storm may only dump a couple of inches of snow across parts of the state, but it will be followed by a blast of bitterly cold air.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Litchfield, Hartford and northern Fairfield counties from Tuesday afternoon through the evening.
A number of school districts called for early dismissals and cancellations of afternoon/evening activities. See the whole list here.
"While things are quiet/dry now, precip starts in the coming hours," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Initially there will likely be some flurries in the northwest hills. By the evening commute and after, there could be areas of snow northwest of I-84 with rain over the southern half of the state."
Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
"Later [Tuesday night], precip changes to all snow," Dixon said.
The storm may stay as snow the longest in the Litchfield Hills, so the Early Warning Forecast team called for 2 to 4 inches of snow there. In the Hartford area and points southeast, there could be a slushy inch or 2. Then along the shoreline, a slushy coating to an inch may accumulate.
A concern will be the impact to the commute Wednesday morning.
Once the storm departs, an arctic cold front arrives by Wednesday afternoon. With it comes the potential for snow showers or squalls.
"Any squall could put down a quick coasting of snow leading to slick travel, also the heavy nature of the snow could rapidly reduce visibility," Dixon said.
Behind the front, the wind intensifies and temperatures drop.
"Wednesday night through Thursday, wind chill values will be sub-zero," Dixon said.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced he would activate the state's Severe Cold Weather Protocol beginning at noon on Wednesday and lasting through Sunday, Feb. 3.
A list of available shelters and warming centers can be found here, or by dialing 2-1-1.
“A brutally cold stretch of weather is expected to impact our state again in the coming days,” Governor Lamont said. “We need to spread the word to the most vulnerable in our communities that the conditions will become too dangerous to spend extended periods of time outdoors – shelters are available throughout the state.”
No storms are in the forecast for the rest of the week.
"Friday will be dry and less windy," Dixon said. "Then, over the weekend, temperatures start to warm up."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
