(WFSB) -- We’re off to another foggy start to Sunday ahead of some warm weather.
Temperatures will reach into the 50s and come close to 60 degrees Sunday. The average temperature for Dec. 13 in the Greater Hartford areas is 40 degrees.
These warm temperatures come ahead of two chances for snow this week.
Monday, we’ll be on the northern fringe of a storm system and initial reports called for a mix of rain and snow, accumulating to a couple of inches.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said Sunday the models have backed off on the amount of precipitation.
A storm system makes its way toward the south of New England on Monday, brushing the state with some precipitation.
Track the showers with the CH. 3 Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler:
Right now, Ch. 3 meteorologists are predicting a coating to 1 inch of snow statewide.
The next storm system moves into the state on Wednesday. Guidance models are predicting a major coastal storm for Wednesday into Thursday.
Richardson said the storm is still a few days out, so there are many uncertainties.
"However, there is the potential for a heavy snowstorm or a heavy wintry mix. It could also be windy and quite cold," Richardson said.
Temperatures may stay below freezing over interior portions of the state Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday will be quiet, but cold.
Read the complete Technical Discussion
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app
