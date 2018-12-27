HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Thursday will be dry, but the conditions will take a turn early Friday morning.
A storm system will arrive bringing rain for most of the state after midnight and towards daybreak.
A wintry mix is possible in certain areas inland, but it will not last very long.
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the four northern counties for Friday morning.
The precipitation moves into the state early Friday morning and, if there's any wintry mix, it will transition to rain by 9 a.m. as temperatures rise.
Futurecast shows heavy rain coming down heavy around noon in most of the state.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said rainfall totals will range from 0.5" to 1", with higher amounts locally.
Milder air will flow into the state and daytime temperatures will peak in the 50s.
Wind will also play a factor and gusts over 35 mph are possible.
The rain will wind down on Friday evening, and move out of the state.
Saturday is expected to be partly to mostly sunny.
Temperatures will fluctuate and the high could reach near 50. But, as the day progresses, the mercury will drop and a northwesterly wind will filter into our state.
Sunday will be partly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 30s.
Looking toward next week, depending on the development of a storm, there is a chance for rain and maybe some snow.
