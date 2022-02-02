VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Friday’s combination of rain and wintry mix presents a unique challenge for road crews.
Some icing is expected, especially in northern Connecticut.
Right now, it’s 40 degrees and the roads are wet from the melting snow.
Motorists should drive slowly and give plow trucks more than 100 feet of space front and back.
The roads could have black ice for Friday’s commute.
Temps will drop to 32 sometime Friday morning.
Due to the rain beforehand, pretreatment is unusable, so the plan is to spread salt.
They’ll have to spread salt frequently since we’ll be stuck below freezing for Friday afternoon along with sleet and freezing rain.
Public Works in Vernon says Friday will be logistically challenging because of the number of hours we could see a wintry mix.
Vernon Emergency Management Director Michael Purcaro said, “If you look at the major snowstorm, we just had 12 inches plus more than that drifting. We’re still preparing staffing wise for the same thing. It’s a lot less but the challenge is going to be with the ice. So, it’s all hands on deck. All my departments will be ready to chip in Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and many others to get out there and get the roads clear.”
We reached out to CTDOT and they weren’t available for a comment.
