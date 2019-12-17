HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory for the state continues through Tuesday evening as a storm brings snow, sleet and freezing rain.
A flood warning was also issued for New London County until 7 p.m.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said scattered areas of sleet and freezing rain should continue through the afternoon hours.
An Early Warning Weather Alert remains in place.
Temperatures on Tuesday remained in the 30s.
"Total snowfall is expected to range from 1 to 2 inches near the 1-95 corridor to 2 to 4 inches over interior portions of the state," Dixon said. "There could be locally higher amounts in the higher elevations of northern Litchfield County and perhaps northern Tolland County."
There could also be some significant icing.
"Interior portions of the state could see a 0.10 of an inch to 0.40 of an inch of ice accretion," Dixon said.
Power outages have been minor so far, likely due to more sleet, than freezing rain.
"Overall, everything should begin to taper and become lighter in nature by the evening commute," Dixon said.
The storm system moves away Tuesday night, possibly with some additional light snow.
Behind the storm, temperatures will rise in to the 30s during the day on Wednesday.
"An arctic cold front will move into the state Wednesday afternoon and with it, scattered snow showers and squalls," Dixon said. "Some towns could pick up a quick inch of snow and this could make for slippery travel during the evening commute for parts of the state."
By the evening, a strong wind will send temperatures into the 20s with a wind chill in the teens and single digits.
"As the night progresses, the wind chill will drop to between zero and 15 below," Dixon said.
Thursday should be sunny but cold with forecasted highs in the 20s. The wind could gust up to 30 mph and make the temperature feel like it's in the single digits for most of the day.
"We'll end the week with a lot of sunshine as high pressure will be in place across the region," Dixon said. "After a very cold start, temperatures should reach the mid-to-upper 20s during the afternoon."
